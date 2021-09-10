Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 64,450 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

NYSE CRC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $338,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $715,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.