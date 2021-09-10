Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells 442 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $15,991.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60.

DMTK stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 241,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after acquiring an additional 677,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

