Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
EW stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
