Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EW stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.