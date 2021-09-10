Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 23,400 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

