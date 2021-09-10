Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.03, for a total transaction of $386,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $459.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.95. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

