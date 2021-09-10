Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.42 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

