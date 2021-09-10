Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $144,500.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $130,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

