Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. 88,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

