Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Sells 3,133,907 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ WMG remained flat at $$40.00 on Friday. 816,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.