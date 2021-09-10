Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 15,404 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 15,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $955,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,366,780.00.

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68.

ZI stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.