Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INTA opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

