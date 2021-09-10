Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.22, but opened at $39.37. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

