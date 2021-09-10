Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,098.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.84. 1,893,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

