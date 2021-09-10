International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.78

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:INPP opened at GBX 170.51 ($2.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.43. International Public Partnerships has a one year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31).

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

