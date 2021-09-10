InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,571 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $414.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

