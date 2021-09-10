InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $18.32 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

