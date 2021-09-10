InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,724 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,687,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

