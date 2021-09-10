InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

