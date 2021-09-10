Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $570.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,552. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

