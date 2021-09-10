Invacare (NYSE:IVC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Invacare has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

