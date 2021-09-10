Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

