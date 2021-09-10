IQE (LON:IQE) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 55 ($0.72).

IQE has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IQE stock opened at GBX 45.84 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a market capitalization of £367.75 million and a PE ratio of -114.63. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.50.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

