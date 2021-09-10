IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IQEPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.22.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.