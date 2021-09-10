iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Insider David Keith Hartsfield Sells 4,083 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRobot stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

