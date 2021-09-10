Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $328,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $105,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $244,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $47.82 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $1,749,462 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

