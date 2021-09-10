iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,365. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

