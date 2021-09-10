iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

