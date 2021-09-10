iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

