iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Raised by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

