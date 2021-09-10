iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 248.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

