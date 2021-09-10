iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,268. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

