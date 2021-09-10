iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.08. 28,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

