iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $439,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.15. 167,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,443. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.