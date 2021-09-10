iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

