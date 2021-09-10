iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,112,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,505 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,768,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $450.50. 218,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

