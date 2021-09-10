IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. IWG has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

