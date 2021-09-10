Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,596 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

