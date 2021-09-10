Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $70,354,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

