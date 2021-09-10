Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,261 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,261 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.