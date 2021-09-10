Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $259.22 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $222.89 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

