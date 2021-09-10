Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

