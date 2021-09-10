Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 237 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

