Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $41.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

