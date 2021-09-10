Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $832,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.