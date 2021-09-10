Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Invests $294,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.