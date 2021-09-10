Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,120 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 132.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.42 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

