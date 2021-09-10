JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.