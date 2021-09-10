JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

