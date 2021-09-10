Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get SMC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SMCAY opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.