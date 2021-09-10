Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

CASY opened at $195.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

